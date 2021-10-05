Dayton schools plan $650K fix for practice fields

Dayton Public Schools is temporarily closing the running tracks and practice football fields at five high schools starting this week, to allow for a $650,000 renovation of the grass field surfaces.
Repairs will take place at Belmont, Dunbar, Meadowdale, Ponitz, and Thurgood Marshall high schools. District officials estimate the running tracks will reopen for community use around Dec. 1, while the grass practice fields will remain closed until the fall football season of 2022.
“In an effort to get this work done, community activities, as well as DPS activities on these fields and tracks, will need to be stopped while work is being done,” Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli said in a message to DPS families. She said the improvements to the fields are “an effort to provide a better sports turf for athletes.”
Chief of Operations Sam Hurwitz said the fields will receive a mix of repairs depending on their condition — they will be “seeded, sodded, fertilized, top-dressed, and will have irrigation repairs.”
Hurwitz said Gilbane Building Company is leading the project, which will only address the football practice fields inside the tracks, not the running tracks themselves, nor the soccer or secondary fields at Belmont, Dunbar or Meadowdale.
Hurwitz said sites have already been determined for the schools’ football teams to practice on the rest of the season, with some teams practicing in different areas since August or September.
The Dayton school district is in the process of a larger $30 million facilities renovation project that includes building automation systems, HVAC work, lighting, paving and other efforts. The district is also studying whether to renovate or replace Welcome Stadium.
District officials said they did not recall any previous efforts of this scope to improve athletic practice fields.
“We apologize for any inconvenience, but this closure is necessary to make sure we have the very best facilities for our students,” Lolli said.