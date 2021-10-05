Dayton schools plan $650K fix for practice fields

Repairs will take place at Belmont, Dunbar, Meadowdale, Ponitz, and Thurgood Marshall high schools. District officials estimate the running tracks will reopen for community use around Dec. 1, while the grass practice fields will remain closed until the fall football season of 2022.

“In an effort to get this work done, community activities, as well as DPS activities on these fields and tracks, will need to be stopped while work is being done,” Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli said in a message to DPS families. She said the improvements to the fields are “an effort to provide a better sports turf for athletes.”