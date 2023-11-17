BreakingNews
Dayton schools post application for superintendent, listing key goals

David Lawrence became interim superintendent after Lolli left, and says he will apply; search process aims for finalist next spring

Dayton Public Schools has posted the job application for the next superintendent of the school district.

The posting is through the Alma Advisory Group, an education consulting company that is working with the district’s school board to find the next superintendent.

The application calls for a superintendent who will:

  • Build a vision for student success, inspire hope and change culture;
  • Cultivate a strong professional staff through recruitment and retention;
  • Build and cultivate relationships in the community;
  • Work with the business manager and treasurer for the future of the district.

The interim superintendent of Dayton Public Schools, David Lawrence, previously applied for the superintendent role in 2016 and said he plans to do so again. The last time he applied, prior superintendent Rhonda Corr was chosen for the job, before leaving about a year later under accusations of misconduct and unprofessional behavior.

Lawrence became interim superintendent this July after former superintendent Elizabeth Lolli abruptly announced she was leaving for Lakota Schools to be interim superintendent there.

Dayton Public held two meetings this month seeking feedback from the public about what they would like to see in the new superintendent. The first one on Nov. 6 was held at Rivers’ Edge Montessori School, while the second, on Nov. 15, was held virtually.

The Alma Group said they also met with teachers, principals, clergy and other stakeholders in the Dayton area.

Board President Chrisondra Goodwine said she wanted to hear from the community and not just DPS parents. She said she wanted to hear why parents send their kids to DPS or why they choose charter or private schools, what the district can do better and what people are looking for in terms of leadership.

The application does not have a specific closing date listed, but the Alma Group said it will start screening candidates in November and December. The district plans to announce a finalist by next spring.

About the Author

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.

