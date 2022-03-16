Dayton seeks $5 million to fight homelessness, expand housing supply

Dayton hopes to get more than $5 million in federal funds to help the homeless and residents who are at risk of homelessness, as well as other vulnerable community members.
The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) provides billions of dollars to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to assist these individuals. Dayton qualifies for funds and hopes to receive a sizable allocation.
According to HUD, the funds can be used to produce or preserve affordable housing; provide tenant-based rental assistance; purchase and develop non-congregate shelters; and pay for supportive services, like housing counseling and homelessness prevention assistance.
Dayton is required to submit a formal 2021 action plan amendment to HUD to obtain the funding. Dayton commissioners on Wednesday night are expected to approve a resolution to submit the plan and accept an award from HUD, through the Home Investment Partnerships Program.
HUD will make more than $500,000 in funding immediately available to Dayton, which can be used for administration and planning activities to help complete the action plan amendment, says a memo from Todd Kinskey, Dayton’s director of planning and community development.
The action plan amendment and a citizen participation plan must be submitted to HUD before the agency will release additional formula grant funding in response to COVID, the resolution states.
The resolution says an initial public meeting was held to gather input from citizens likely impacted by the proposed community development and housing activities.
In 2020, more than 3,444 households and 4,100 people experienced homelessness in Montgomery County, according to data from Montgomery County Homeless Solutions.
“Housing is a fundamental need that protects people from illness, violence and premature death,” said Montgomery County Commissioner Carolyn Rice, in advance of a December vigil in remembrance of local homeless people who have died.
Ohio is expected to receive more than $200 million in Home program funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to help expand the supply of housing and services to address homelessness.
