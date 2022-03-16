Dayton seeks $5 million to fight homelessness, expand housing supply

HUD will make more than $500,000 in funding immediately available to Dayton, which can be used for administration and planning activities to help complete the action plan amendment, says a memo from Todd Kinskey, Dayton’s director of planning and community development.

Caption Volunteers collect donations to benefit homeless students in the Dayton Public Schools district. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF Caption Volunteers collect donations to benefit homeless students in the Dayton Public Schools district. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

The action plan amendment and a citizen participation plan must be submitted to HUD before the agency will release additional formula grant funding in response to COVID, the resolution states.

The resolution says an initial public meeting was held to gather input from citizens likely impacted by the proposed community development and housing activities.

In 2020, more than 3,444 households and 4,100 people experienced homelessness in Montgomery County, according to data from Montgomery County Homeless Solutions.

“Housing is a fundamental need that protects people from illness, violence and premature death,” said Montgomery County Commissioner Carolyn Rice, in advance of a December vigil in remembrance of local homeless people who have died.

Caption Carolyn Rice speaks at a Dayton vigil memorializing local people who died after battling homelessness. Caption Carolyn Rice speaks at a Dayton vigil memorializing local people who died after battling homelessness.

Ohio is expected to receive more than $200 million in Home program funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to help expand the supply of housing and services to address homelessness.