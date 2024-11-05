Dayton sets record for highest low temperature Monday

Dayton broke another record for highest low temperature as unseasonably warm weather continues this fall.
On Monday, the low temperature was 63, breaking the previous highest low of 58 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The previous record was set in 1935 and tied in 1975 and 1994.
Dayton also tied the record high temperature for Nov. 4. The high reached 76 degrees, matching the warmest high temperature set in 1975 and tied in 2003.
It’s the second time the city has set a record for the warmest low temperature in a week.
Last Tuesday, lows reached 62 degrees, a degree warmer than the previous high low of 61 degrees. The record for Oct. 29 was previously set in 1946 and tied in 2004, according to the NWS.
The city could break more temperature records on Election Day.
The record high temperature is 76 degrees for Nov. 5 and the warmest low temperature is 63 degrees.
The NWS forecasted highs as warm as 80 degrees Tuesday, with lows expected to reach the low to mid-60s.
It will be a very warm Election Day with highs more like mid September rather than early November. There will be gusty winds once again with a good deal of sun through the day. However, showers will spread across the area tonight ahead of a cold front. pic.twitter.com/nkie1U9Ql4— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) November 5, 2024
