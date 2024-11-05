Dayton sets record for highest low temperature Monday

Dayton also tied the record high temperature for Nov. 4. The high reached 76 degrees, matching the warmest high temperature set in 1975 and tied in 2003.

It’s the second time the city has set a record for the warmest low temperature in a week.

Last Tuesday, lows reached 62 degrees, a degree warmer than the previous high low of 61 degrees. The record for Oct. 29 was previously set in 1946 and tied in 2004, according to the NWS.

The city could break more temperature records on Election Day.

The record high temperature is 76 degrees for Nov. 5 and the warmest low temperature is 63 degrees.

The NWS forecasted highs as warm as 80 degrees Tuesday, with lows expected to reach the low to mid-60s.