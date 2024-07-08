Dayton taxes going down while rural areas rising: See how your area compares

BreakingNews
A recent Dayton Daily News analysis compared property value and property tax changes in tax bills going out to property owners this year in Butler, Greene and Montgomery counties.

These three counties saw property value reappraisals last year that included historic increases in values amid a red-hot housing market.

Property value increases don’t automatically equal tax increases. Here is an explainer on how property values impact property taxes. Larger drivers of tax increases or decreases are voted levies. Here is an recent story on the debate over changing Ohio’s property tax system.

So how do value and tax changes where you live compare to other jurisdictions?

You can search the data below:

About the Author

Follow Josh Sweigart on facebookFollow Josh Sweigart on twitter

Josh Sweigart is an investigative reporter at the Dayton Daily News. His stories have focused on government waste, fraud, abuse and accountability in southwest Ohio, as well as the statehouse and U.S. Capitol.

