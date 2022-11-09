Dayton teachers union approves tentative agreement with district

He said teachers were feeling stressed and exhausted and feel their health is being impacted due to their working conditions.

The last contract limited class sizes and gave teachers additional money if the district needed to put more students in a class.

Depending on the grade level, classroom maximums are between 22 and 35 students, with more students in high school classes. Middle school teachers would not need to see more than 160 students in a day, and high school students would not need to see more than 170 students in a day.

If class sizes were overloaded, there would be a written explanation and a payment of $300 per student for grades K-6 and $60 per student for grades 7-12. No more than four extra students could be added to a class.