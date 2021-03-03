Dayton teen indicted on adult charges in Warren County carjacking case

A Dayton teen faces felony charges in adult court for allegedly stealing a car in November and leading police on a high-speed pursuit with other teens in Warren County.
Patrick L. Greene, now 17, was bound over to a Warren County grand jury after the county Juvenile Court determined in a Feb. 1 hearing to transfer the case to adult court. Juvenile Court Judge Joseph Kirby also set bond at $250,000 for Greene.
Greene was initially arraigned Dec. 18 on delinquency charges of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; failure to comply with order of police, a third-degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony; and obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor. The juvenile denied the charges, which is the equivalent of a not guilty plea in adult court.
On Feb. 22, a Warren County grand jury indicted him on the same charges in adult court and if convicted, Greene will now face adult penalties.
Juvenile/Probate Court Administrator Laura Schnecker said Greene will be held at the county Juvenile Detention Center because he is not yet 18.
During last month’s preliminary hearing in juvenile court, a Warren County Sheriff’s detective and a deputy said about 11:52 p.m. Nov. 19, Greene and three other teens allegedly approached an Uber Eats driver who was making a delivery to an apartment complex in the 4800 block of Bridge Lane in Deerfield Twp. As the driver returned to his vehicle, Green displayed what appeared to be a firearm, got into the vehicle and drove off with the others.
Greene admitted to the detective that he put the gun in the passenger seat of the stolen vehicle before driving off, according to juvenile court documents.
The deputy saw the stolen vehicle and began a high-speed pursuit in excess of 100 mph. An Ohio Highway Patrol trooper intercepted the pursuit at the entrance ramp of Interstate 75 who took the lead pursuing Greene at speeds over 100 mph with the Warren County Sheriff’s deputy following behind. The pursuit ended when Greene crashed at the exit ramp of I-75 at the Cincinnati-Dayton Road in West Chester Twp.
A loaded .380 firearm was found in the passenger seat of the stolen vehicle along with two ski masks, according to juvenile court documents.
In January, the other three juveniles, ages 15, 16 and 17, admitted to various charges of delinquency and were adjudicated in Warren County before their cases were transferred to the Montgomery County Juvenile Court for disposition and sentencing.