Dayton teen indicted on adult charges in Warren County carjacking case

During last month’s preliminary hearing in juvenile court, a Warren County Sheriff’s detective and a deputy said about 11:52 p.m. Nov. 19, Greene and three other teens allegedly approached an Uber Eats driver who was making a delivery to an apartment complex in the 4800 block of Bridge Lane in Deerfield Twp. As the driver returned to his vehicle, Green displayed what appeared to be a firearm, got into the vehicle and drove off with the others.

Greene admitted to the detective that he put the gun in the passenger seat of the stolen vehicle before driving off, according to juvenile court documents.

The deputy saw the stolen vehicle and began a high-speed pursuit in excess of 100 mph. An Ohio Highway Patrol trooper intercepted the pursuit at the entrance ramp of Interstate 75 who took the lead pursuing Greene at speeds over 100 mph with the Warren County Sheriff’s deputy following behind. The pursuit ended when Greene crashed at the exit ramp of I-75 at the Cincinnati-Dayton Road in West Chester Twp.

A loaded .380 firearm was found in the passenger seat of the stolen vehicle along with two ski masks, according to juvenile court documents.

In January, the other three juveniles, ages 15, 16 and 17, admitted to various charges of delinquency and were adjudicated in Warren County before their cases were transferred to the Montgomery County Juvenile Court for disposition and sentencing.