Dayton ties two temperature records Wednesday

The high minimum temperatures — or, the warmest low temperature — also matched the daily record of 49 degrees set in 1971.

With nearly a week left before Christmas, Ohio is experiencing unseasonably warm weather. High temperatures have lingered in the 50s and 60s in recent days. The Climate Prediction Center’s temperature outlook forecasted a 40 to 50% and 50 to 60% chance Southwest Ohio would experience warmer temperatures than normal from Dec. 19 through Christmas.