Dayton ties two temperature records Wednesday

By Kristen Spicker
49 minutes ago

Dayton tied its record high temperature Wednesday, as well as matching one other record.

High temperatures at the Dayton International Airport reached 63 degrees Wednesday, which tied the record set back in 1948, according to The National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The high minimum temperatures — or, the warmest low temperature — also matched the daily record of 49 degrees set in 1971.

With nearly a week left before Christmas, Ohio is experiencing unseasonably warm weather. High temperatures have lingered in the 50s and 60s in recent days. The Climate Prediction Center’s temperature outlook forecasted a 40 to 50% and 50 to 60% chance Southwest Ohio would experience warmer temperatures than normal from Dec. 19 through Christmas.

High are expected to reach around 61 degrees Friday and a cooler 47 degrees Saturday.

Kristen Spicker
