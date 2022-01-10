Dayton to add new electric vehicle charging stations: What you need to know

Two charging stations already are in operation on North Patterson Boulevard, across from the ballpark.

New chargers will go in at East Second and North St. Clair streets, near the Dayton Metro Library and Cooper Park.

Others will be installed near East Fourth and South Main streets, close to the Levitt Pavilion Dayton and the Dayton Arcade.

An electric vehicle charging station in downtown Dayton.

Also, chargers will be put in at the Oregon District Parking Lot off East Fifth Street and near the Dayton Art Institute.

“We expect future chargers will be added at another half dozen locations near downtown,” Charles said.

Dayton partnered with a Cincinnati-based company called Electrada to apply for charging stations, and they recently entered into an agreement to give the company permission to install the chargers in the right of way.

The city will bear no cost for the installation or operation of the charging stations, city staff said.

The city owns two charging units in the City Hall parking garage and others in a water department parking lot.

Motorists usually only need a credit card to pay to charge up their electric vehicles.