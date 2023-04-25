Dayton to buy quirky Portland Loos: public toilets you can see inside (sort of)

“The open bottom and top of the restroom allow sight lines and sounds to carry outside the restroom,” says the company website.

This is meant to provide a limited sense of privacy to deter drug use and other illegal activities from happening inside.

But the company also says of the angled louvers “create complete dead space around the top and bottom of the toilet” allowing the person using it privacy from anyone trying to see them on the toilet itself.

Portland Loos also have blue lights to reduce drug users’ ability to locate their veins.

The makers of the Portland Loos say other, more automated restrooms in some cities provide too much privacy that allow for prostitution and drug use.

Some homeless advocacy groups have praised installation of the bathrooms, but in other cities there has been criticism because of increased police calls to the area.

Dayton is considering spending about $334,000 of its federal Community Development Block Grant money to acquire two Portland Loos. The block grants are part of special COVID relief funding.

Cincinnati has a Portland Loo at Smale Riverfront Park.

New York City and Philadelphia are considering installing Portland Loos, which cost a fraction of the price of building traditional bathrooms, supporters say.

Portland Loos have been installed in about 90 locations in the United States and Canada.