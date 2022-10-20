dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton to invest $1.8M to repair unsafe or poor-condition homes

53 minutes ago

The City of Dayton announced it will invest $1.8 million to renovate and repair up to 100 homes that are “unsafe or in poor condition” in partnership with volunteer home repair organization Rebuilding Together Dayton.

Repairs could include plumbing, electrical and structural work.

The city said the goal of the partnership with Rebuilding Together Dayton is to stabilize neighborhoods by repairing residential properties, targeting the Wolf Creek, Carillon, Edgemont, Miami Chapel, Five Oaks and Old North Dayton neighborhoods.

ExploreOmega CDC goes after $30M for ‘Hope Zone’ initiative, says $90M already committed

Homeowners are nominated for the program by friends, family, neighborhood groups, churches, development corporations, city housing inspectors and priority boards, according to a release.

City of Dayton Manage Shelley Dickstein said, “Rebuilding Together Dayton provides a much-needed service in our community. These low-income homeowners are nominated by their neighbors and friends who understand that they just need a little help to care for their homes. We want to continue to encourage this kind of reinvestment in our most vulnerable communities.”

Funds for the partnership will come from the Dayton Recovery Plan, a $138 million framework for using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for community COVID relief and investment in the future.

