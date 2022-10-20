Dayton to invest $1.8M to repair unsafe or poor-condition homes

Homeowners are nominated for the program by friends, family, neighborhood groups, churches, development corporations, city housing inspectors and priority boards, according to a release.

City of Dayton Manage Shelley Dickstein said, “Rebuilding Together Dayton provides a much-needed service in our community. These low-income homeowners are nominated by their neighbors and friends who understand that they just need a little help to care for their homes. We want to continue to encourage this kind of reinvestment in our most vulnerable communities.”