Dayton to open warming centers during bitter cold, snow

The rec centers are:

• Greater Dayton Recreation Center, 2021 W. Third St.

• Lohrey Recreation Center, 2366 Glenarm Ave.

• Northwest Recreation Center, 1600 Princeton Dr.

The centers will be open Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed on Sunday, and 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday through Friday next week.

In a release, the city added that the centers will be opened on Sunday in the event of extreme conditions or a prolonged widespread power outage.

Outside of those hours, the city said residents in need can go to the St. Vincent de Paul Shelter for women and families at 120 W. Apple St., or to the Homefull shelter for men at 1921 S. Gettysburg Ave.

The unseasonably cold weather is expected to begin Friday night, with temperatures falling to around zero, followed by ambient temperatures in the single digits and teens for several days straight, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Accumulating snow could also start to fall Saturday afternoon and evening, and continue into Sunday afternoon.