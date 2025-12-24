Dayton trucking association inks new partnership for AI tools

The association unites smaller carriers to negotiate reduced prices for operating expenses such as fuel, insurance, maintenance and more.

“More than 2,000 trucks and 500 members benefit from our technology platform, member fuel card product and highly discounted carrier costs,” Haulers United founder and Chief Executive Spencer White said in a statement. “The partnership with Radian AI Solutions will enable us to leverage Artificial Intelligence with very specific carrier outcomes to create greater, targeted saving for our members.”

“Radian AI Solutions has watched Haulers United aggressively expand its footprint in the small-truck market with a well-designed technology strategy,” said Brian Kipp, founder and CEO of Radian AI Solutions, which has offices in Dayton.

Kipp believes Radian’s client experience in working with advanced AI platforms “is a great match with Hauler United’s AI journey.”

Central to Haulers United’s cost-cutting platform is a proprietary fuel card, an expense management card for smaller trucking companies, offering access to wholesale diesel prices.

“They’re (Haulers United) basically a logistics platform for smaller logistics companies, ten trucks or less. They’re trying to compete with the big boys,” James O’Hara, vice president of business development for Radian, told the Dayton Daily News. “And they’re going to be using AI to improve their platform, to maximize fuel, gas rates, insurance, route trips, etc.”

The firm expects the Radian AI Solutions integration to be rolled out in the second quarter of 2026.

Radian AI Solutions also announced a partnership with One Morning, Scott McGohan’s mental health engagement firm, in September.

One Morning offers a confidential platform that helps employers connect people to mental health and substance-use resources. The company is co-founded by McGohan, formerly of Moraine employer benefits brokerage McGohan-Brabender.

“With RadianSQL, we explore our campaign and engagement data using natural language, with no dev team required. It has become an essential part of our analytics workflow,” McGohan said in September.

“SQL” is a reference to structured query language, a programming language for data management.

O’Hara and Kipp founded ConsumerOptix in 2018, aiming to simplify and modernize the process of finding life insurance.