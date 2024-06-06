Dayton VA to rename women’s clinic after trailblazing Dayton veteran

Explore Dayton trailblazer becomes one of two new namesakes for Army base

Charity Adams-Earley was the first African American female officer in the Women’s Auxiliary Army Corps (WAAC). She also commanded the first battalion of Black women to serve overseas during the Second World War.

After leaving the Army, Adams-Earley worked at the VA in Cleveland and various colleges.

After marrying in 1952, she and her husband settled in Dayton. She served on the board of directors of Dayton Power and Light, Dayton Metro Housing Authority and the Dayton Opera Company, among other local roles.

She was the founder of the Black Leadership Development Program in Dayton in 1982. Adams Earley died in 2002 at 83.

Last April, Fort Lee, Virginia was officially renamed Fort Gregg-Adams in honor of Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg and Lt. Col. Charity Adams.

“Their tremendous accomplishments — from World War II through the Cold War — speak to the important history of this installation and to the courage, dignity, and devotion to duty that we strive to instill in every soldier training here,” Maj. Gen. Mark Simerly, senior commander of Fort Lee, said last year.