Dayton Vitality Hotel could open this year at former Crowne Plaza downtown

But Bright Hotel management says the Dayton Vitality Hotel will open in stages, with about 150 rooms coming online in phase 1 and that hopefully will be completed by the end of this year.

The former Crowne Plaza building had a total capacity of 287 rooms. The Crowne Plaza briefly operated as a Radisson hotel shortly before it shut down.

Bright Hotel says it has financing lined up and renovations are taking place to repair and upgrade the mechanical systems.

Bright Hotel management says the new hotel will feature a fitness center, a seasonal outdoor pool, a restaurant and an penthouse bar with unparalleled views of the city.

Bright Hotel says it uses self check-in systems, smart locks and other technology to provide an innovative hospitality experience.

Bright Hotel says it has eight hotels under its management, offering about 1,725 rooms. The company says it expects to add another four hotels in the fourth quarter of this year.

Credit: JIM NOELER Credit: JIM NOELER

In a statement, Bright Hotel said, “Our vision is to be the preferred choice for hotel owners, guest and associates by offering innovative solutions, operational excellence and exceptional results. We use technology to enhance our efficiency, productivity and sustainability.”

Downtown leaders have said downtown Dayton needs hundreds of new hotel rooms, especially within a few blocks of the Dayton Convention Center.

The former Crowne Plaza is attached to the convention center via a skywalk.

Convention center officials are working to develop and construct a new nationally branded hotel across the street from the convention center, a stone’s throw from the Dayton Vitality Hotel property.

Downtown currently has two hotels, located by the Dayton Dragons stadium. Two other hotels are under construction at the Dayton Arcade and along North Main Street, in the heart of the arts district.