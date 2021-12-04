Dayton wants to recruit more female firefighters

Thirteen attendees donned full firefighter gear and participated in seven different training stations where they practiced procedures like EMS response, aerial and ground ladder climbing, hose movement, forcible entry, and search and rescue.

Caption Participants at the Dayton Fire Department's Fire Camp for Women participated in seven different training stations where they practiced procedures like EMS response, aerial and ground ladder climbing, hose movement, forcible entry, and search and rescue. AIMEE HANCOCK/STAFF Caption Participants at the Dayton Fire Department's Fire Camp for Women participated in seven different training stations where they practiced procedures like EMS response, aerial and ground ladder climbing, hose movement, forcible entry, and search and rescue. AIMEE HANCOCK/STAFF

Kilar Hughes, 18, a student in Sinclair Community College’s Fire Academy, attended Saturday’s event.

“I’ve known since I was 14 that I wanted to be a firefighter,” she said.

Hughes, of Kettering, said her experience as a life guard helped her realize her dream of becoming a firefighter.

“I always got to deal with the Kettering Fire Department paramedics and EMTs, and they were always super cool and really nice and respectful,” she said.

The 137-foot aerial ladder on site Saturday was the largest she’s climbed so far.

“I’ve probably done like 90 feet,” she said. “It was fun. The view up there is nice, and it’s a rush. This is the most rewarding and humbling job at the same time.”

Michelle Newton, 33, of Dayton, signed up for the fire camp and said she’s known she has wanted to be a medic since she was young. She said she believes it’s important for more women to enter the field.

“They need more women in these departments,” she said.

Newton said it’s a bit intimidating to join a career field that has so few women, but noted that she doesn’t feel she’s treated any differently.

“That’s a huge thing — they don’t treat females any different when you become a firefighter,” she said. “Like with any other career, you become a family, and it’s good to have that.”

To learn more, visit www.joindaytonfire.com.