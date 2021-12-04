Dayton wants to recruit more female firefighters

DAYTON — The Dayton Fire Department hosted an all-day Fire Camp for Women event Saturday at its Fire Training Center in an effort to recruit more women to join the traditionally male-dominated field.
Only 32 of the Dayton Fire Department’s staff of about 300 are women, according to Sarah Marshall, Fire Training Center captain.
“Our last female that came through the fire academy was in 2018,” Marshall said. “We were trying to figure out why women aren’t signing up or why they’re not interested, but there are women interested everywhere, they just don’t know if they can do it.”
Marshall said events like Saturday’s fire camp give women the opportunity to practice the skills essential to firefighting without having to make any commitment.
“Fire fighting is a traditionally male-dominant career, so we wanted to put this on so that women who are interested can come out here, get their hands on equipment and see if this is something that they would like to do,” she said.
Thirteen attendees donned full firefighter gear and participated in seven different training stations where they practiced procedures like EMS response, aerial and ground ladder climbing, hose movement, forcible entry, and search and rescue.
Kilar Hughes, 18, a student in Sinclair Community College’s Fire Academy, attended Saturday’s event.
“I’ve known since I was 14 that I wanted to be a firefighter,” she said.
Hughes, of Kettering, said her experience as a life guard helped her realize her dream of becoming a firefighter.
“I always got to deal with the Kettering Fire Department paramedics and EMTs, and they were always super cool and really nice and respectful,” she said.
The 137-foot aerial ladder on site Saturday was the largest she’s climbed so far.
“I’ve probably done like 90 feet,” she said. “It was fun. The view up there is nice, and it’s a rush. This is the most rewarding and humbling job at the same time.”
Michelle Newton, 33, of Dayton, signed up for the fire camp and said she’s known she has wanted to be a medic since she was young. She said she believes it’s important for more women to enter the field.
“They need more women in these departments,” she said.
Newton said it’s a bit intimidating to join a career field that has so few women, but noted that she doesn’t feel she’s treated any differently.
“That’s a huge thing — they don’t treat females any different when you become a firefighter,” she said. “Like with any other career, you become a family, and it’s good to have that.”
To learn more, visit www.joindaytonfire.com.
About the Author