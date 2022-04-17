Dayton weather forecast packs February, April and June into this week

Easter is here and we’re past the midpoint of April, but somebody forgot to tell winter.
Below-freezing temperatures and patchy frost greeted early risers in the Miami Valley on Easter morning, and there’s a chance for some snow showers or frost each of the next few mornings, especially in the northern Miami Valley. But a warm-up is just around the corner.
** Sunday: The National Weather Service predicts temperatures will just briefly edge past 50 degrees on a sunny Easter Sunday afternoon in the Dayton area. But then it will dip to about 34 degrees overnight, with some mix of rain and snow arriving overnight.
** Monday: NWS meteorologist Matthew Campbell said areas north of Dayton are more likely to see a little snow around sunrise Monday before it transitions back to all rain during the day.
“There could be some light snow accumulation on grassy surfaces north of Dayton (early Monday morning), but we’re not expecting any impacts on roads,” Campbell said.
The average high and low temperatures for this time of year in Dayton are 61 and 41.
Temperatures will peak in the high 40s on a damp, cloudy Monday, followed by the same low of 34 with a slight chance of non-accumulating snow showers on Monday night.
**Tuesday: After any early precipitation clears out, the forecast is for a partly sunny and windy day with a high near 51. That will be followed by patchy frost overnight into Wednesday morning, as temperatures fall to about 33.
** Rest of the week: The happy weather news comes in the second half of the week.
High temperatures are supposed to hit 60 on Wednesday, then approach 70 on Thursday, despite some cloudy skies both days.
Friday, which is Earth Day, is currently forecast at a beautiful 73 degrees and sunny, according to NWS, with the possibility of a sunny 80-degree Saturday to follow.
