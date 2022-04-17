Dayton weather forecast packs February, April and June into this week

The average high and low temperatures for this time of year in Dayton are 61 and 41.

Temperatures will peak in the high 40s on a damp, cloudy Monday, followed by the same low of 34 with a slight chance of non-accumulating snow showers on Monday night.

**Tuesday: After any early precipitation clears out, the forecast is for a partly sunny and windy day with a high near 51. That will be followed by patchy frost overnight into Wednesday morning, as temperatures fall to about 33.

** Rest of the week: The happy weather news comes in the second half of the week.

High temperatures are supposed to hit 60 on Wednesday, then approach 70 on Thursday, despite some cloudy skies both days.

Friday, which is Earth Day, is currently forecast at a beautiful 73 degrees and sunny, according to NWS, with the possibility of a sunny 80-degree Saturday to follow.