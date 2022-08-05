BreakingNews
U.S. 35 project: New 3-lane stretch opens this week, more closures coming
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton weather: How hot is this summer compared to past years?

Local News
By , Staff Writer
26 minutes ago

High humidity is making this summer feel hotter than ever, but temperatures are below the historical average.

There were seven days in June at or above 90 degrees, and another four days in July at that level. Last year, there were three 90-degree days each in June and July.

90 degrees or above over the last six years.

JuneJuly
202274
202133
2020516
2019311
201847
201710

“So yes, it’s warmer than last year, but it’s not even warmer than 2020,” said James Gibson, a meteorologist who works at the National Weather Service branch in Wilmington.

The summer of 2020 included five 90-degree days in June and 16 in July. The average temperature for July 2020 was 89.1 degrees, about four degrees higher than this July’s 85.3.

Here are the average high temperatures over the last six years.

JuneJuly
202284.685.3
202183.184
202084.189.1
201980.587.3
201882.583.8
201781.183.4

The summer’s peak heat rests at an average of 76 degrees, which lasts from June 29 and goes until Aug. 3 before cooling off. Gibson said that August has a 60 to 70 percent chance to be warmer than normal.

What sets this summer apart is rising humidity, which pushes the heat index higher than the recorded temperatures.

June was a drier month than normal, with 2.64 inches of rainfall compared to the month’s usual 4.14. July more than made up for it, with 6 inches of precipitation. Gibson said this year as a whole has been significantly wetter, with the area at 29.3 inches of rain so far this year, 3.13 inches more than the usual rainfall for this time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

In Other News
1
U.S. 35 project: New 3-lane stretch opens this week, more closures...
2
NEW DETAILS: Delphi pensions bill stalls in Senate
3
Anniversary celebration: Air Force 75th anniversary gala tickets go on...
4
Many area jobs do not pay enough to afford rent, report shows
5
Franklin’s downtown food truck park opens today

About the Author

Follow Sophie Young on twitter

Sophie is a student at Kent State University with a major in journalism and minor in design. She's from Sidney, OH and is joining Dayton Daily News as a summer intern.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top