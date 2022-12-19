Dayton woman accused of using stolen identities to get loans pleads guilty

A Dayton woman accused of stealing the identities of three other women to get loans and rent trucks has pleaded guilty to federal charges.
Tiffany Lewis, 29, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated identity theft, according to the Office of U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker Southern District of Ohio.
In March and April 2021, Lewis reportedly stole the identities of two area women and used the information to get about $8,000 in personal loans from Lendmark. She cashed the loans at Checksmart in Fairborn and Monroe, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
In June and July 2021, she’s accused of stealing a third identity and using to it get a fake Ohio driver’s license a car loan for about $48,000.
She also reportedly used the identity to rent trucks from a Dayton U-Haul on two occasions. One of the trucks was found at her home spray painted black, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Lewis reportedly used the third identity to write fraudulent checks at the Fairborn Mendards for more than $3,500.
A two-year sentence was recommended as part of her plea, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Lewis also agreed to pay the following in restitution:
- $7,999 to Lendmark
- $67,800 to U-Haul
- $47,596 to Carmax
- $3,590.50 to Menards
