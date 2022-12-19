Dayton woman accused of using stolen identities to get loans pleads guilty

Tiffany Lewis, 29, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated identity theft, according to the Office of U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker Southern District of Ohio.

In March and April 2021, Lewis reportedly stole the identities of two area women and used the information to get about $8,000 in personal loans from Lendmark. She cashed the loans at Checksmart in Fairborn and Monroe, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.