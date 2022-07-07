BreakingNews
Dayton woman killed in I-75 rollover crash in West Carrollton
Dayton woman killed in I-75 rollover crash in West Carrollton

A Dayton woman died following a rollover crash on Interstate 75 north in West Carrollton Tuesday night.

The crash was reported around 8:14 p.m. Tuesday on near the 47 mile marker.

Sharon Hicklin-Payne, 48, of Dayton, was driving a 2006 Honda Accord north on the highway when the car went off the right side of the road and started to flip over, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The car rolled over multiple times. Hicklin-Payne was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSHP. She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash closed all three northbound lanes of I-75 while troopers investigated. West Carrollton police and fire and EMS, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office and Ohio Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.

