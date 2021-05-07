Dayton woman killed in Saturday hit-skip crash identified

A woman who died following in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday in Dayton has been identified.
Latoya Erving, 36, of Dayton, died from multiple blunt force injuries, according Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger. Her death was ruled an accident.
The crash took place near the intersection of Salem and Manhattan avenues early Saturday morning.
“In this particular accident the passenger in the vehicle that struck the pole succumbed to her injuries and passed away,” Sgt. Gordon Cairns, Dayton police Traffic Services Unit supervisor said earlier this week.
A man was taken into custody, according to an incident report. However, he is not showing up on the Miami Valley Jails online database and has not been charged in connection to the crash.
Cairns asked anyone with information on the crash to call Detective McDonald at 937-333-1141, Dayton police’s general line at 937-333-COPS (2677) or CrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867). Callers to CrimeStoppers can remain anonymous.