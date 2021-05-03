Dayton police continue to investigate 2 deadly hit-and-run crashes from last week

“We’ve had a lot of success with people actually calling about this particular incident and we just want to get any more information that we can,” Cairns said.

Police are also still seeking a person of interest in a deadly hit-skip crash that took place on April 27.

Officers would like to speak to Lonnie Harvson III, 60, in connection to the crash at Oakridge Drive and North Gettysburg Avenue, Cairns said.

Lonnie Harvson III. Photo courtesy Dayton Police Department

A black Jeep Commander was traveling east on Oakridge Dive when it hit a Suzuki motorcycle heading north on North Gettysburg Avenue, according to a crash report.

The crash killed the motorcyclist, 37-year-old Franklin Jones of Dayton.

Anyone with information on Harvson’s location can called Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or CrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867). They can also contact Detective Timothy Rizer at 937-333-1142.

Cairns noted that the penalties for failing to stop at a crash are often much worse than the citation they’d initially face.

“If you do leave the scene now you have enhanced penalties and enhanced crime,” he said. “And those things can obviously increasingly get worse depending on the severity of the accident. So we do ask always, when you’re involved in an accident stop and exchange information. The penalties for not doing so are much worse than if you were at-fault and you’d get maybe a simple citation or whatever it may be.”