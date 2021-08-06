Dayton woman indicted in New Year’s Day crash that sent 6 to the hospital

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted 25-year-old Shawna Harris on four counts of aggravated vehicular assault, five counts of endangering children and two misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to court records.

Dayton police and medics responded just after 1:30 a.m. Jan. 1 to a crash in the 1400 block of Philadelphia Drive. Harris was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu when the car went left of center and hit a 2016 Ford Fusion head-on, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.