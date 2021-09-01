Dayton would welcome Afghanistan refugees, city officials say

Dayton was the first certified “welcoming city” in the nation, and the city would be a good landing spot for Afghanis fleeing threats of death and violence for helping the U.S. and opposing the Taliban, Joseph said.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said so far the city does not have any Afghan refugees coming its way.

She said city staff are in touch with resettlement agencies, but the only city in Ohio she knows that has welcomes refugees from this crises is Cleveland.

“I think it’s great to be supportive but we don’t have control over how that’s decided,” she said.