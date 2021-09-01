Dayton would welcome Afghanistan refugees, city officials say

The Dayton City Commission has approved an informal resolution to welcome and show support for refugees from Afghanistan.
“Dayton, as a Welcome City, hopes to be a home to refugees from the war in Afghanistan and will work with local partners, communities and governments to make this possible,” the resolution states.
The U.S. military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan means thousands of Afghan citizens who supported the American and allied forces are at risk of retaliation and violence by the Taliban, the resolution says.
Dayton City Commissioner Matt Joseph said Dayton would happily resettle some Afghan refugees if the state department or other agencies need to find them a home.
“We did take our role as leaders in the welcoming community seriously,” he said.
Dayton was the first certified “welcoming city” in the nation, and the city would be a good landing spot for Afghanis fleeing threats of death and violence for helping the U.S. and opposing the Taliban, Joseph said.
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said so far the city does not have any Afghan refugees coming its way.
She said city staff are in touch with resettlement agencies, but the only city in Ohio she knows that has welcomes refugees from this crises is Cleveland.
“I think it’s great to be supportive but we don’t have control over how that’s decided,” she said.