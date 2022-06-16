Dayton, Xenia school districts to host hiring events

Xenia Community Schools will host a job fair at its central office on Wednesday, June 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The district is currently hiring multiple positions for fall, including classroom aides, clinic assistants, cooks, substitute teachers and substitute assistants, as well as custodial staff for the buildings.

All open positions for the district, including teacher and administrator positions, as well as coaching appointments, may be found at XeniaSchools.org through the Employment Opportunities page.

Applicants for open positions may choose to apply online using the Frontline system at any time instead of attending this annual event in person. Additional information about positions, including salary and other important information, can be found on the Frontline site linked from the same Employment page.

In addition to open positions with Xenia schools, First Student will be on site for the job fair to talk to potential new bus drivers. Paid training is available, and driver salary has been increased to $20.25/hour. Information about working for First Student can be found at workatfirst.com.