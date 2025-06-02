Dayton’s homicide unit investigating after dead body found in the trunk of a vehicle

A dead body was found in the trunk of a vehicle in Dayton on Sunday.
Crews were dispatched on reports of a fire assistance call around 3:35 a.m. on the 2000 block of West Grand Avenue, according to Sgt. Richard Taylor at the Dayton Police Department.
“A car was on fire and a deceased body was located in the trunk,“ Taylor said.
Additional details are not yet available.
Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating the incident.
