Breaking: GOP bill to ban DEI, faculty strikes in public higher ed headed to governor

Dayton’s Local Cantina, just outside Dragons’ stadium, closes down

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Local News
By
31 minutes ago
X

Local Cantina, a Mexican restaurant and bar on the east side of downtown Dayton, has closed its doors.

Signs posted on the outside of the business say, “We regret to announce this location is permanently closed. It has been a pleasure serving the local community.”

The Tex-Mex taco chain, which has multiple restaurants in the Columbus area, plus a store in Florida, opened its Dayton location in late 2019.

Local Cantina on East First Street in downtown Dayton has closed its doors. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

icon to expand image

The Dayton restaurant is located at 503 E. First St., on the ground floor of the Centerfield Flats apartment building. The restaurant is across the street from Day Air Ballpark, where the Dayton Dragons play minor league baseball.

The Dayton establishment was Local Cantina’s first restaurant located outside of greater Columbus.

Local Cantina closed one of its other stores in the Short North area of Columbus last year.

The Dayton establishment is in Dayton’s Water Street District, which has been a hotbed of new development in the last handful of years. The Water Street District has welcomed hundreds of new apartments and some food and beverage and retail businesses, which are a short walk to the ballpark.

Local Cantina on East First Street in downtown Dayton has closed its doors. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

icon to expand image

However, a few establishments near the ballpark have closed in recent time.

Moeller Brew Barn, just south of the stadium, closed late last year. The business, which opened in August of 2022, will be replaced by Pins Mechanical Co.

Lock 27 Brewing, located on the west side of the stadium, closed its restaurant and taproom in late 2023.

In Other News
1
Measles outbreak with 10 cases confirmed in northeast Ohio
2
Five Seasons Sports Club closing in April; future of site near...
3
Home sales drop in February: Competition less fierce, but prices still...
4
Why big trucks are a big problem in Vandalia
5
‘Surprised and disappointed’: County commission axes ADAMHS Board chair

About the Author