Dayton’s Local Cantina, just outside Dragons’ stadium, closes down

The Tex-Mex taco chain, which has multiple restaurants in the Columbus area, plus a store in Florida, opened its Dayton location in late 2019.

The Dayton restaurant is located at 503 E. First St., on the ground floor of the Centerfield Flats apartment building. The restaurant is across the street from Day Air Ballpark, where the Dayton Dragons play minor league baseball.

The Dayton establishment was Local Cantina’s first restaurant located outside of greater Columbus.

Local Cantina closed one of its other stores in the Short North area of Columbus last year.

The Dayton establishment is in Dayton’s Water Street District, which has been a hotbed of new development in the last handful of years. The Water Street District has welcomed hundreds of new apartments and some food and beverage and retail businesses, which are a short walk to the ballpark.

However, a few establishments near the ballpark have closed in recent time.

Moeller Brew Barn, just south of the stadium, closed late last year. The business, which opened in August of 2022, will be replaced by Pins Mechanical Co.

Lock 27 Brewing, located on the west side of the stadium, closed its restaurant and taproom in late 2023.