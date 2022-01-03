Dayton’s new mayor pledges to help young people

Turner-Sloss pledged to be a voice of the community and asked the people of Dayton to hold her and the rest of the commission accountable.

Dayton is making progress to become a more thriving community because of its bold leadership and strategic investments, especially in young people, Mims said on Monday during the special city commission meeting at the Dayton Metro Library.

Dayton has made progress to address some of its legacy issues caused by decades of disinvestment, the loss of many good jobs, the underfunding of public schools and redlining, he said.

The city faces serious challenges, including the potential loss of as much as $20 million in annual income tax revenue due to a shift to remote working, Mims said.

Mims talked about his background and experience as a teacher, coach, head of the Dayton teachers union and president of Dayton’s school board.