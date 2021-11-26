Dayton’s Zion Baptist Church to hold 150th anniversary celebration

Carter said he is grateful that the church has been able to adapt and grow throughout its history.

“We stand on the shoulders of great men and women who love the Lord who started the church and we’ve been able, with the grace of God, to keep it present, keep it relevant, and keep the spirit of God going in that place for 150 years,” he said.

Sunday’s celebration will include a luncheon at 12:30 p.m., along with a celebratory service, as well as presentations and performances. The Dayton Contemporary Dance Company will have a dance performance, and a gospel music performance will be provided by C. Baccus Band and No Drama Singing Group. The worship guest speaker is the Rev. Dr. Xavier Johnson of Bethel Baptist Church.

Carter said the Zion Baptist Church has overcome challenges faced by many churches, and other organizations, brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. He credits the church’s long history of leaders with laying the ground work for perseverance through such trials.

“When you say 1870, you’re talking about the close of the Civil War, and that’s a long time to still be relevant and active,” Carter said. “And to still have your place in the community is a testimony to the saints that have come before me that kept it going even through tough times. We’re just grateful to be a part of it now, and I’m very excited about where we’re headed.”