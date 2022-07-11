BreakingNews
JUST IN: Kettering police investigate more mail theft from post office
dayton-daily-news logo
X

What local companies received COVID relief aid totaling millions from Ohio programs? Search the data

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Combined ShapeCaption

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Local News
By
1 hour ago

Editor’s note: This story is part of a Dayton Daily News investigative project titled Billions in COVID aid: Where it’s going. Go here for more on this project, including searchable databases showing how your community spent CARES Act funds and now much it is getting in American Rescue Plan funds.

The Dayton Daily News used Ohio public records law to obtain the list of who was awarded the grants from the Ohio Department of Development through four programs last year totaling $310 million meant to help businesses and non-profits during the pandemic.

An investigation by the newspaper found the state spent less than 40% of the funds state leaders allocated to these programs when they stopped taking applications in December.

ExploreCOVID relief: Less than 40% of state aid for small businesses spent before programs closed

Who received these funds? Unlike with federal programs, grant recipients are not listed on government websites. So the Dayton Daily News made statewide data searchable below.

Here are the total awards to local counties:

Less than half of state business aid awarded

State leaders appropriated $310 million in state and federal funds through four programs last year to help businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but only $115.9 million was paid out, including $13.7 million in this region, our investigation found.

CountyEntertainment
Venue
Grant		Food and
Beverage
Establishment
Grant		Lodging
Grant		New Small
Business
Grant		Total
Butler$310,000 $1,545,632 $470,000 $220,000 $2,545,632
Champaign$32,727 $60,000 $0 $10,000 $102,727
Clark$80,000 $280,000 $100,859 $60,000 $520,859
Darke$60,000 $184,916 $40,000 $40,000 $324,916
Greene$114,444 $580,000 $220,000 $130,000 $1,044,444
Miami$60,602 $530,000 $180,000 $90,000 $860,602
Montgomery$789,742 $4,266,174 $840,000 $470,000 $6,365,916
Preble$8,503 $180,000 $100,000 $10,000 $298,503
Warren$150,000 $860,000 $430,000 $150,000 $1,590,000
Total$1,606,018 $8,486,722 $2,380,859 $1,180,000 $13,653,599

Source: Dayton Daily News analysis of Ohio Department of Development data

Entertainment Venue Grant Program Data

Search recipients of Ohio’s Entertainment Venue Grant program below. The program provided grants up to $30,000 to theaters, music venues, spectator sports venues, museums, and other entertainment establishments affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Of $40 million state lawmakers allocated to the program, only $14.2 million was spent when the state closed the application window.

Food and Beverage Establishment Grant Program

Search recipients of Ohio’s Food and Beverage Establishment Grant program below. The program provided grants up to $30,000 to restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and other food and drinking businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Of $200 million state lawmakers allocated to the program, only $80.4 million was spent when the state closed the application window.

Lodging Grant Program

Search recipients of Ohio’s Lodging Grant program below. The program provided grants up to $30,000 to hotels, motels, and bed and breakfast operations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Of $50 million state lawmakers allocated to the program, only $13.8 million was spent when the state closed the application window.

New Small Business Grant Program

Search recipients of Ohio’s New Small Business Grant program below. The program provided provided grants of up to $10,000 to small businesses that were established between Jan. 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2020. Of $20 million state lawmakers allocated to the program, only $7.5 million was spent when the state closed the application window.

Do you have a tip, story idea or question for the Dayton Daily News? Submit it here:

In Other News
1
JUST IN: Kettering police investigate more mail theft from post office
2
Back to School: When local students start classes again
3
Ohio doctors group calls on DeWine, legislature to repeal Heartbeat...
4
Crime falls in Dayton, but chief says this is no time to celebrate
5
Hundreds of millions coming to small governments, Appalachia in Ohio

About the Author

Follow Josh Sweigart on facebookFollow Josh Sweigart on twitter

Josh Sweigart is an investigative reporter at the Dayton Daily News. His stories have focused on government waste, fraud, abuse and accountability in southwest Ohio, as well as the statehouse and U.S. Capitol.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top