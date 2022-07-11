What local companies received COVID relief aid totaling millions from Ohio programs? Search the data

Less than half of state business aid awarded State leaders appropriated $310 million in state and federal funds through four programs last year to help businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but only $115.9 million was paid out, including $13.7 million in this region, our investigation found. County Entertainment

Grant Total Butler $310,000 $1,545,632 $470,000 $220,000 $2,545,632 Champaign $32,727 $60,000 $0 $10,000 $102,727 Clark $80,000 $280,000 $100,859 $60,000 $520,859 Darke $60,000 $184,916 $40,000 $40,000 $324,916 Greene $114,444 $580,000 $220,000 $130,000 $1,044,444 Miami $60,602 $530,000 $180,000 $90,000 $860,602 Montgomery $789,742 $4,266,174 $840,000 $470,000 $6,365,916 Preble $8,503 $180,000 $100,000 $10,000 $298,503 Warren $150,000 $860,000 $430,000 $150,000 $1,590,000 Total $1,606,018 $8,486,722 $2,380,859 $1,180,000 $13,653,599 Source: Dayton Daily News analysis of Ohio Department of Development data

Entertainment Venue Grant Program Data

Search recipients of Ohio’s Entertainment Venue Grant program below. The program provided grants up to $30,000 to theaters, music venues, spectator sports venues, museums, and other entertainment establishments affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Of $40 million state lawmakers allocated to the program, only $14.2 million was spent when the state closed the application window.

Food and Beverage Establishment Grant Program

Search recipients of Ohio’s Food and Beverage Establishment Grant program below. The program provided grants up to $30,000 to restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and other food and drinking businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Of $200 million state lawmakers allocated to the program, only $80.4 million was spent when the state closed the application window.

Lodging Grant Program

Search recipients of Ohio’s Lodging Grant program below. The program provided grants up to $30,000 to hotels, motels, and bed and breakfast operations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Of $50 million state lawmakers allocated to the program, only $13.8 million was spent when the state closed the application window.

New Small Business Grant Program

Search recipients of Ohio’s New Small Business Grant program below. The program provided provided grants of up to $10,000 to small businesses that were established between Jan. 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2020. Of $20 million state lawmakers allocated to the program, only $7.5 million was spent when the state closed the application window.

