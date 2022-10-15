Many details add to Rogue’s appeal

The VC-Turbo’s high/low compression ratio technology creates two different driving profiles – dynamic performance and eco/efficient, each available on driver demand. The new powertrain provides strong, confident acceleration from a start, when passing other vehicles or when entering a highway.

The stronger engine makes 201 horsepower, an increase of 11% from last year’s brand-new Rogue, and also cranks up to 225 pound-feet of torque. This is the right amount power for the Rogue, which weighs around 3,700 pounds. Far too often this segment is full of underperforming, sluggish “bubble” crossovers. The Rogue breaks that stereotype with the VC engine.

The only negative to the new powertrain is the transmission. Nissan tries to disguise the continuously variable transmission by giving it a name like Xtronic. It sounds impressive. And while this transmission serves its purpose, it still has all of the annoyances of most other CVTs including fussy shift habits and weird rev patterns. It may be good for the fuel economy, but there’s yet to be a CVT that impresses me and the one in the Rogue, fancy name and all, didn’t change my opinion.

Paddle shifters are available for those who like that and certainly they can help overcome some of the quirks of the Xtronic transmission.

There’s very little to dislike about the looks of the Rogue. Having gone through a major overhaul in 2021, the 2022 carries over the looks that continue make it a standout in an ultra-competitive segment. When clad in white, there’s almost a Star Wars Stormtrooper look to the Rogue. The redesign holds up as the Rogue continues to have distinction; and the modern looks are aging gracefully.

In a crowded segment that lacks personality, the Rogue is loaded with style and aesthetics from front to back.

Inside, Nissan proclaims the interior of the Rogue as a “family hub” and that seems apropos. Particularly of note is the wide-open doors. This makes for getting in and out of the Rogue easy, although you have to be extra cautious in parking lots not to ding the car next to you as the doors swing open nearly 90 degrees.

With this easy access, it makes it easy to install child seats in all three seating positions – so adults or older children can sit on either side of a center-positioned child seat. Attention to detail on things like this is what sets Nissan apart from some of it competition.

For a compact SUV, the Rogue has an impressive amount of cargo room. There’s 36.5 cubic feet of room behind the second row and access to that is easy through an available motion-activated tailgate. Of note is extra storage area that Nissan dubs the Divide-n-Hide system located at the inner right side of the cargo area (behind the wheel arch). It’s ideal for securing wider items or groceries like a gallon of milk. Again, attention to details like this sets Rogue apart.

From a technology standpoint, the Rogue impresses. Wireless connectivity for Apple and Android phones is available as is a wireless charging pad. The location of that pad is intuitive, too, as it’s near two different USB ports as well. The entire infotainment system is intuitive and its ease of use is appreciated. A 12.3-inch “Digital Dashboard” gauge cluster and large, floating 9.0-inch touch screen display is both attractive and allows for simple customization.

My tester was the Platinum trim with all-wheel drive. The Platinum trim is the top-tier offering for Rogue, with a base price of $38,430. With options like a two-tone paint exterior, ground lighting package, interior accent lighting and head-up display, my tester had a final price of $42,325. The base trim S has a starting price of under $27,000.

The AWD Rogue has an EPA rating of 28 mpg/city and 34 mpg/highway. In a week’s worth of mostly suburban driving, I averaged nearly 32 mpg.

I mentioned attention to detail a couple of times and that really is the key to Rogue and why it’s such a big seller. In a very crowded and competitive segment, the things it does well resonate with consumers. And the extra things that might go unnoticed add on to the overall value of the 2022 Nissan Rogue.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside

2022 Nissan Rogue Platinum

Price/As tested price................................................ $38,430/$42,325

Mileage.......................................... 28 mpg/city; 34 mpg/hwy

Engine............................................. 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder

Horsepower................................. 201 hp/225 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. CVT

Drive Wheels................ All-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ Los Angeles, CA