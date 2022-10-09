Huge plume of smoke coming from Cohen recycling facility fire in West Carrollton

A fire broke out Sunday at the Cohen recycling facility in the 5100 block of Farmersville-West Carrollton Road in West Carrollton.
Fire crews from multiple departments were on scene at the facility, which handles scrap metal products. As of 4:30 p.m., the fire had been burning for hours, but was still not fully under control, as flames were clearly visible.
A large plume of smoke was coming from the fire and could be seen for miles. The site is just west of downtown West Carrollton, across the Great Miami River.
Details on the cause of the fire, or damages to the site, are not yet available. We will update as we learn more.
In Other News
1
Voters Guide: DeWine vs. Zayas for state Supreme Court Justice seat
2
How to watch Monday’s U.S. Senate debate between Tim Ryan and J.D...
3
Ohio Task Force 1 to return home from Florida after Hurricane Ian...
4
Amid rise in mail thefts, is it safe to vote by mail?
5
Local high schoolers lead state in getting college credit, but those...
About the Author