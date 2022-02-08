Hamburger icon
DEA launches ‘Operation Overdrive’ in Dayton

During his shift Tuesday, Dayton Police Department Officer Joe Sheen replenishes his supply of Narcan. CHRIS STEWART / STAFF

By Cornelius Frolik
25 minutes ago

Dayton is one of 34 communities that the Drug Enforcement Administration plans to focus on as part of a new initiative to combat criminal drug networks.

“Operation Overdrive” puts the DEA’s law enforcement resources toward dismantling drug networks in areas with the highest rates of violence and overdoses, the agency said.

ajc.com

The initiative, which started this month, uses data and intelligence to map criminal threats and launch enforcement operations.

“Operation Overdrive revealed alarming trends about the networks that DEA has mapped,” the agency said in a news release. “The vast majority of identified criminal drug networks are engaged in gun violence.”

Most drug networks identified sell fentanyl or methamphetamine, the agency said, and nearly all that sell those deadly drugs also are engaged in gun violence.

More than 330 people died of accidental drug overdoses last year in Montgomery County, which was up slightly from 2020.

The DEA also launched the new initiative in Cincinnati, Cleveland, Detroit, Indianapolis and Chicago.

