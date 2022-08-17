JUST IN: Longtime Miamisburg council member to resign

“The decisions we’ve made have directly impacted our residents, and I appreciate the thoughtful consideration and respectful debate we have gone through during the decision-making process,” he added.

In accordance with the city charter, council will have 30 days from the date of Thompson’s resignation to appoint a successor, according to the announcement.

If the vacancy is not filled within 30 days, the power to appoint a successor falls to Mayor Michelle Collins, the city said.

Thompson last won re-election in 2019, finishing second in a four-way race for three seats, according to the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

Four years earlier, he was elected to a second term, capturing the most votes for three seats among four candidates, records show.

He was first elected in 2011, finishing second among three candidates who were unopposed.

“I want to thank Greg for his service to this community,” Collins said in a statement. “He has represented our residents with professionalism, and we wish him and his family the very best.”

Residents who would like to be considered for this appointment may submit a letter of interest and resume by 5 p.m. on Sept. 2 to Clerk of Council Kim Combs at 10 N. First St., Miamisburg, Ohio, 45342.