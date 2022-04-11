Death investigation underway in Huber Heights

A death investigation is underway after a body was found Monday in Huber Heights.
The body was reported shortly after noon in the 6100 block of Chambersburg Road, according to Huber Heights police dispatch.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said it sent an investigator to the scene following the report.
We are working to learn more details and will update this report.
