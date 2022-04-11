BreakingNews
Former Flyer basketball player Reichert dies at 61
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Death investigation underway in Huber Heights

ajc.com

Local News
By
48 minutes ago

A death investigation is underway after a body was found Monday in Huber Heights.

The body was reported shortly after noon in the 6100 block of Chambersburg Road, according to Huber Heights police dispatch.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said it sent an investigator to the scene following the report.

We are working to learn more details and will update this report.

In Other News
1
OPENING DAY: Numerous new food items coming to Great American Ball Park...
2
Clark State scholars program to welcome 59 inductees tomorrow
3
Wright Flyer statue may have a new home
4
Strix Drones eyes manufacturing, innovation in Dayton area
5
Central State’s ROTC Marauder Battalion to head for West Point

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top