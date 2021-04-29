Death of man found on Trotwood railroad tracks ruled an accident

The death of a 31-year-old man found on railroad tracks in Trotwood earlier this year has been ruled an accident.
James Richard Ulery died from hypothermia, according to Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger.
Ulery was found dead on railroad tracks between Olive Road and state Route 49 on Feb.24.
He had no signs of trauma, according to Trotwood police.
It is not clear why Ulery was on the railroad tracks or how long he had been outside.
The coroner’s office ruled his date of death as Feb. 24.