X

Death of man found on Trotwood railroad tracks ruled an accident

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

The death of a 31-year-old man found on railroad tracks in Trotwood earlier this year has been ruled an accident.

James Richard Ulery died from hypothermia, according to Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger.

ExploreDeceased man found on Trotwood railroad tracks identified

Ulery was found dead on railroad tracks between Olive Road and state Route 49 on Feb.24.

He had no signs of trauma, according to Trotwood police.

It is not clear why Ulery was on the railroad tracks or how long he had been outside.

The coroner’s office ruled his date of death as Feb. 24.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.