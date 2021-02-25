X

Deceased male found on Trotwood railroad tracks identified

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Local News | Updated 35 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker
The man had no signs of trauma when he was found, according to police

A person found dead on railroad tracks in Trotwood on Wednesday afternoon was identified Thursday morning as a 31-year-old man.

The cause and manner of James R. Ulery’s death have not been determined, according to Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger. Ulery had no signs of trauma when he was found, according to Trotwood police.

ExploreRELATED: Body found on railroad tracks in Trotwood

Police were called to the railroad tracks between Olive Road and state Route 49 around 1:45 p.m.

Multiple Trotwood and Dayton police crews responded to the scene.

ExploreHIV-infected Dayton man arrested on sex charges likely had numerous victims, police say

Trotwood police are continuing to investigate the incident.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.