Deceased male found on Trotwood railroad tracks identified

A person found dead on railroad tracks in Trotwood on Wednesday afternoon was identified Thursday morning as a 31-year-old man.
The cause and manner of James R. Ulery’s death have not been determined, according to Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger. Ulery had no signs of trauma when he was found, according to Trotwood police.
Police were called to the railroad tracks between Olive Road and state Route 49 around 1:45 p.m.
Multiple Trotwood and Dayton police crews responded to the scene.
Trotwood police are continuing to investigate the incident.
