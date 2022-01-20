Debate continues on new state House, Senate districts

Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima, asked if the commission would return to publicly review the proposals.

“Basically, yes,” Sykes said.

Commissioners announced they would reconvene at 4 p.m., but had not done so by nearly 4:30.

In September, the commission approved House and Senate maps by a 5-2 party-line vote. But several progressive and voting-rights groups sued, and the Ohio Supreme Court overturned those maps Jan. 12. The court ruled the maps, which passed without support from the commission’s two Democrats, unduly favored Republicans.

The court gave the commission 10 days to approve new maps; that deadline is Saturday, Jan. 22.

Map proposals for Hamilton, Warren, Franklin and Union counties appeared on the commission’s website, indicating that the group is working on revisions to those specific urban areas instead of a wholesale redo of all proposed districts.

The proposals suggest a slightly better deal for Democrats than in the original maps, though several of the districts would have very slim partisan margins.

At their meeting on Tuesday, commissioners indicated their acceptance of a 54% Republican-46% Democratic partisan breakdown for districts statewide, as the court urged, mirroring how Ohioans have voted in the past few elections. Currently Republicans hold a supermajority of the state’s 99 House and 33 Senate seats, and the overturned maps would likely have increased that margin.

If the commission, which consists of five Republicans and two Democrats, approves maps without minority-party support as it did in September, the process must be redone in four years, even if there are no further court challenges. Maps accepted by both parties will last until the next decennial census.

Once the commission approves new maps, three days are allotted to file any new objections. The Supreme Court retains jurisdiction over the new maps. If any more objections are made, only a week would remain to resolve them before the Feb. 2 filing deadline for state legislative seats.