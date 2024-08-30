Decorative Miller Lane roundabout underway; Butler Twp. area being rebranded

Butler Twp. Administrator Erika Vogel said the addition of a roundabout will provide several benefits to the flow of traffic in the area.

“(It’s) being installed to calm traffic, reduce speeds, and provide beautification at the north end of Miller Lane,” she said, noting the project is one part of a multi-phase effort.

A rendering of the finished project shows colorful flowers and decorative patterns in the middle of the roundabout, as well as at the four junctions with Miller and Maxton.

“The next phase of the project will include pavement widening on the north side of Benchwood Road and the installation of new traffic signals and mast arms at the Benchwood and Miller intersection,” Vogel added.

The final phase will include repaving on Miller Lane, from Benchwood Road to Little York Road, along with sidewalk connections at the north end of Miller Lane, landscaping, new streetlights, and Benchwood Station signage.

The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

All business driveways on Miller Lane remain open, according to Vogel.

Boot Country and Sake can still be accessed from the south on Miller Lane via a temporary access road that was constructed on the southeast corner of Maxton Road and Miller Lane, Vogel said.

A detour is in place via York Plaza Lane and North Dixie Drive to allow access from Little York Road to the businesses north of Maxton Road, which includes Days Inn, WoodSpring Suites, Comfort Inn, and Bob Evans.

The Miller Lane rebrand project was first announced in fall of 2021.

Original plans involved interchange improvements, entryway signage, landscaped medians, a continuous right turn lane from Benchwood Road to head north on Miller Lane, a roundabout at Miller Lane and Maxton Road, additional lighting and street trees along the corridor, plus curb, gutter and sidewalk additions.

After receiving feedback from several business stakeholders in 2022, many of whom stressed their desire to maintain easy access to all businesses within the district, the township altered its plans to exclude the installation of medians.

As a result, a proposed continuous right, northbound turn lane onto Miller Lane from Benchwood Road was also scrapped.

With the revised plans, the $6 million project began earlier this year with full-depth pavement repairs along Miller Lane and at the Benchwood Road intersection, and bus pads along Miller Lane.

According to the township website, the Benchwood Station corridor is a critical source of revenue for the township, generating more than $2 million annually through hotel tax, Joint Economic Development Zone income tax and Tax Increment Financing districts. These revenue sources provide funding for township operations and services, and improvements within the district.