Deep freeze descends after record snowfall, closing base and much else

The center opens at 8 a.m. “Please note, there will be no school-age care provided,” the 88th Air Base Wing said on Facebook.

Telework, or remote, employees should continue to telework or take appropriate leave, the wing advised. The base exchange and commissary are closed, as are all airfield and 445th Airlift Wing operations, the wing said.

The Wright-Patterson Medical Center will provide emergency services only, the base said.

How bad is it out there? Several Premier Health outpatient offices and services may have delayed openings this morning, Premier said Sunday evening.

Patients with appointments will be contacted with updated dates and times, the hospital system said. Patients are also encouraged to contact their health care provider to confirm appointment details.

Kettering Health is postponing non-emergency services at least noon Monday, the health organization shared on social media Sunday night.

Updates on afternoon appointments will be sent out by 10:30 a.m.

Anyone with questions about their procedure or visit should check MyChart or contact their provider or location directly. Anyone who cannot reach their provider or location should assume their visit is postponed.

All Kettering Health emergency centers are still open.

All Montgomery County facilities will be closed Monday. This closure includes the Montgomery County Transfer Station in Moraine.

The Montgomery County sheriff issued a Level 3 Snow emergency declaration for Montgomery County Sunday.

At level 3, all roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be out during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. However, those traveling on the roadways may subject themselves to prosecution.

And Kroger issued a statement saying all Dayton-area stores were closed at 6 p.m. Sunday.

...RECORD DAILY MAXIMUM PRECIPITATION SET AT DAYTON OH...



A RECORD RAINFALL OF 1.0 INCHES WAS SET AT DAYTON OH YESTERDAY.



...RECORD DAILY MAXIMUM SNOWFALL SET AT DAYTON OH...



A RECORD SNOWFALL OF 12.4 INCHES WAS SET AT DAYTON OH YESTERDAY. — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 26, 2026

“The safety of our customers and associates remain our top priority,” Kroger said. “Due to inclement weather we have made the decision to close Kroger stores in the NKY (Northern Kentucky), greater Cincinnati and Dayton areas at 6 p.m. this evening.”

The company plans to resume operations Monday at normal store hours.

A dangerously cold airmass will settle into the region through this week, the National Weather Service office in Wilmington said on the social media site X Monday morning.

“Extended periods of wind chill values below zero will evolve during this stretch, with daily temperatures only reaching into the teens and overnight lows near or below zero through the foreseeable future,” the NWS said.

The NWS said Sunday that a record daily maximum snowfall measurement was set at Dayton, with snowfall of 12.4 inches.