Defense contractor could grow by 100 full-time jobs in Beavercreek

Ohio Department of Development officials say Radiance Technologies’ Beavercreek expansion would create $10.3 million in new annual payroll while the company retained $27.9 million in existing payroll. As part of the tax credit agreement, the company would be required to maintain operations at the project location for at least 12 years.

According to ODOD, job creation tax credits are performance-based, so, the actual value will be based on verified jobs created and new payroll tax generated.

Radiance Technologies, whose Dayton-area location is headquartered on Pentagon Boulevard in Beavercreek, specializes in engineering, technology, prototype development and operational support for the Department of Defense and the intelligence community.

Radiance is among nine projects approved Monday by the Ohio Tax Credit Authority, which combined would create 982 new jobs statewide. Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $64.9 million in new payroll and spur more than $76 million in investments across Ohio, according to a release from the governor’s office.