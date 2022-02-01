Hamburger icon
Defense contractor could grow by 100 full-time jobs in Beavercreek

Radiance Technologies vice president Rita Hill, left, and president and CEO Bill Bailey, touted the company’s growth at a 2016 ceremony for Radiance’s new office in the Dayton region. TOM GNAU / STAFF

Local News
By London Bishop, Staff Writer
4 minutes ago

BEAVERCREEK — Defense contractor Radiance Technologies could create 100 new full-time positions as part of an expansion project at its Beavercreek site, according to the Ohio Department of Development.

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority on Monday approved a 2.142 percent, nine-year job creation tax credit for Radiance Technologies valued at an estimated $1.8 million, according to ODOD.

Radiance’s proposed project in Beavercreek includes “an expansion of its operations to accommodate its numerous new Department of Defense contracts,” according to state documents. But those documents, dated Jan. 31, also say Ohio is competing with Alabama for the proposed expansion. Radiance Technologies is based in Huntsville, Ala.

Company representatives did not immediately respond to questions from the Dayton Daily News on Monday.

An Ohio Department of Development document said that “State support will help ensure the proposed project moves forward in Ohio.”

Ohio Department of Development officials say Radiance Technologies’ Beavercreek expansion would create $10.3 million in new annual payroll while the company retained $27.9 million in existing payroll. As part of the tax credit agreement, the company would be required to maintain operations at the project location for at least 12 years.

According to ODOD, job creation tax credits are performance-based, so, the actual value will be based on verified jobs created and new payroll tax generated.

Radiance Technologies, whose Dayton-area location is headquartered on Pentagon Boulevard in Beavercreek, specializes in engineering, technology, prototype development and operational support for the Department of Defense and the intelligence community.

Radiance is among nine projects approved Monday by the Ohio Tax Credit Authority, which combined would create 982 new jobs statewide. Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $64.9 million in new payroll and spur more than $76 million in investments across Ohio, according to a release from the governor’s office.

