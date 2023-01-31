Defense contractor cuts ribbon on new Beavercreek offices

The new location also gives more space for meetings and collaboration.

The CEO said AFRL is keeping the company busy. “There are a lot of opportunities with several of the directorates over there. It has been great.”

Beavercreek’s Universal Technology Co. was rebranded as ARCTOS in 2020, following a 2019 merger between that company, ARMA Aviation in Tampa and Atlanta’s Advanced Core Concepts.

UTC is a familiar local name, having worked in the area since 1961.

“The company is no stranger,” Greamo said. “Beavercreek has been our home for a long time.”

From its third floor offices at 2601 Mission Point Blvd., the business will continue to focus on advanced aerospace systems and materials, sensing and analytic capabilities, additive manufacturing, digital engineering and other areas.

ARCTOS is moving from its previous location on 1270 N. Fairfield Road, a building that will be razed, Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone said Tuesday.

Joe Sciabica — once the UTC chief executive and a former executive director of AFRL — continues to serve as a senior vice president of the businesses, although he also works as strategic partner in Battle Investment Group, he said Tuesday.