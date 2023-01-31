Defense contractor cuts ribbon on new Beavercreek offices

ARCTOS Technology Solutions, a defense contractor supporting the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, cut the ribbon at its new home at the Mission Point business park Tuesday.
The company enjoys a largely unimpeded view of Wright-Patterson’s Area B from its conference room offices, looking north across Colonel Glenn Highway.
The office will be home to a little over 100 employees, many of whom spend a good deal of time working on Wright-Patterson for AFRL, Chris Greamo, ARCTOS president and chief executive, said in an interview. Those employees will use the new offices, as well.
“We wanted to be closer to the base,” Greamo said. “Over the years, more and more of our staff have been working on the facilities, on base, so we haven’t needed the lab facilities that were at the old office.”
The new location also gives more space for meetings and collaboration.
The CEO said AFRL is keeping the company busy. “There are a lot of opportunities with several of the directorates over there. It has been great.”
Beavercreek’s Universal Technology Co. was rebranded as ARCTOS in 2020, following a 2019 merger between that company, ARMA Aviation in Tampa and Atlanta’s Advanced Core Concepts.
UTC is a familiar local name, having worked in the area since 1961.
“The company is no stranger,” Greamo said. “Beavercreek has been our home for a long time.”
From its third floor offices at 2601 Mission Point Blvd., the business will continue to focus on advanced aerospace systems and materials, sensing and analytic capabilities, additive manufacturing, digital engineering and other areas.
ARCTOS is moving from its previous location on 1270 N. Fairfield Road, a building that will be razed, Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone said Tuesday.
Joe Sciabica — once the UTC chief executive and a former executive director of AFRL — continues to serve as a senior vice president of the businesses, although he also works as strategic partner in Battle Investment Group, he said Tuesday.
