Defense contractor’s joint venture wins $60M Navy award

A joint venture involving a Fairborn defense contractor is celebrating a new contract.
A Peerless Technologies Corp. joint venture has been selected by the U.S. Navy for a five-year, $60 million Business Operations Support Services (BOSS) contract at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, in Crane, Ind.
Peerless, with Banner Quality Management Inc. (BQMI) of Friendswood, Texas, will employ about 90 business, financial and logistics specialists at Crane through the BQMI-Peerless Joint Venture. Peerless has served as prime contractor in this effort since 2017.
“Our long relationship with (Naval Surface Warfare Center) Crane continues to expand, and includes strategy and planning, research and analysis, financial management, communications and public relations and logistics support,” Irv Ramirez, Peerless senior vice president, enterprise & cyber, said in a release. “We look forward to supporting the Navy mission, at sea, air, land or cyberspace.”
BQMI and Peerless have worked together for years on NASA contracts. In 2021, the joint venture was awarded a five-year, $233-million effort at NASA Glenn Research Center in Ohio.
“As we grow our Navy portfolio, we’re proud to continue our support for the vital work at (Naval Surface Warfare Center) Crane,” said Peerless President Andrea Kunk. “This win is also an example of how Peerless and other companies can form strong teams to win business and expand markets.”
