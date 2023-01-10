Defense contractor’s joint venture wins $60M Navy award

A Peerless Technologies Corp. joint venture has been selected by the U.S. Navy for a five-year, $60 million Business Operations Support Services (BOSS) contract at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, in Crane, Ind.

Peerless, with Banner Quality Management Inc. (BQMI) of Friendswood, Texas, will employ about 90 business, financial and logistics specialists at Crane through the BQMI-Peerless Joint Venture. Peerless has served as prime contractor in this effort since 2017.