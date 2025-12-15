Breaking: Florida State vs. Dayton: What to know about Tuesday’s game

Delivery of updated Air Force One planes delayed by about a year

Boeing contract modification calling for new communication tech pushes back delivery of new Air Force One
President Donald Trump walks up the stairs of Air Force One as he boards upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, en route to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

President Donald Trump walks up the stairs of Air Force One as he boards upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, en route to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
Local News
By
54 minutes ago
X

President Trump will wait a bit longer for delivery of the updated Air Force One/VC 25B presidential plane, aircraft overseen by personnel at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Earlier this month, the Air Force awarded a $15.5 million modification to its existing contract with the Boeing Co. for the VC-25B program.

The new modification is linked to the integration of new communications capabilities that allow the VC-25B to keep pace with mission requirements which have evolved since the program was established, the Air Force said in a statement.

This modification can be accomplished within the current program schedule with the projected delivery date for the first VC-25B aircraft in mid-2028, the service added.

The delay amounts to about a year. Trump’s second term ends in January 2029.

The program is overseen by teams at Wright-Patterson, where the Presidential and Executive Air Power Directorate, part of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, is based.

The directorate also operates at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma, Joint Base Andrews in Maryland and elsewhere. It is also responsible for sustaining the E-4B, C-12, C-32, C-37, and C-40 aircraft.

The Dec. 12 Air Force contract announcement awarded Boeing a modification to an existing contract for the expansion of communications capabilities in two fully mission capable VC-25B aircraft.

The modification brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $4,315,589,245 from $4,300,089,245, the Air Force said.

Work will be performed at San Antonio, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 1, 2026.

The contract came from the Life Cycle Management Center, Wright Patterson.

In Other News
1
Woman killed in Kettering at major intersection Saturday has been...
2
Price Stores is closing after 75 years in business
3
Dayton capital for Dayton businesses? Entrepreneurs Center leaders see...
4
Record holiday travel: Nearly 5.1M Ohioans hitting the road, skies
5
Springboro city staff to get cost of living raise

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.