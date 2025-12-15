Delivery of updated Air Force One planes delayed by about a year

The new modification is linked to the integration of new communications capabilities that allow the VC-25B to keep pace with mission requirements which have evolved since the program was established, the Air Force said in a statement.

This modification can be accomplished within the current program schedule with the projected delivery date for the first VC-25B aircraft in mid-2028, the service added.

The delay amounts to about a year. Trump’s second term ends in January 2029.

The program is overseen by teams at Wright-Patterson, where the Presidential and Executive Air Power Directorate, part of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, is based.

The directorate also operates at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma, Joint Base Andrews in Maryland and elsewhere. It is also responsible for sustaining the E-4B, C-12, C-32, C-37, and C-40 aircraft.

The Dec. 12 Air Force contract announcement awarded Boeing a modification to an existing contract for the expansion of communications capabilities in two fully mission capable VC-25B aircraft.

The modification brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $4,315,589,245 from $4,300,089,245, the Air Force said.

Work will be performed at San Antonio, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 1, 2026.

The contract came from the Life Cycle Management Center, Wright Patterson.