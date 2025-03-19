Demonstrators gather along U.S. 35 to protest DOGE cuts, impacts to Miami Valley

Protesters, many of them older, were there to advocate against cuts to Social Security, Medicare, and veterans' benefits, as well as layoffs of federal workers.

One sign read “Why are you harming vets?” and others called out support for federal workers at Wright Patterson Air Force Base.

Protestors say layoffs of federal workers at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base could hurt the broader local economy.

“If Wright Patterson Air Force Base loses jobs thanks to Doge, it’s not just going to impact the hundreds of people at Wright Patt who lose their jobs,” said organizer Donna Johnson. “It’s going to impact small businesses. It’s going to hit car dealerships, realtors, doctors and dentists and restaurants and daycare centers and all of these businesses are really going to hurt if this happens.”

Labor data indicate that nearly one in four federal civilian employees in Ohio are in Montgomery, Greene and Miami counties, meaning the Miami Valley could be hit particularly hard by federal job cuts.

Other protestors had signs calling for action from U.S. Representative Mike Turner, who represents Montgomery, Greene, and Clark Counties.

“I’m out here today because of everything that’s going on,” said Rich Cohen. “(Turner) is our representative, he is someone that...has a voice.”

A similar protest was held at the NCR Country Club on Monday, where U.S. Senator Bernie Moreno was giving an address at the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Breakfast Briefing.

The Trump administration’s efforts to shrink the federal workforce has created what one observer has called “the single largest mass layoff event we’ve ever had in U.S. history,” while creating uncertainty about the status of probationary civilian employees at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.