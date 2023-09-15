Deputy chief in Warren County to lead Riverside Fire Department

RIVERSIDE — The city has named a new fire chief.

Mark Miller, a deputy fire chief in Warren County’s Deerfield Twp., has been approved to lead the Riverside Fire Department starting in early October, according to the city.

Riverside City Council voted Thursday night in favor of the appointment of Miller. He will replace Dan Stitzel, who this past spring became Franklin’s new Chief of Fire & EMS.

“We’re very excited to welcome Mark to our team,” Riverside City Manager Josh Rauch said in a released statement. “He brings a wealth of senior leadership experience, significant operational expertise, and an appreciation of the opportunities and challenges in the fire service and in Riverside.”

Miller was the top pick among 19 applicants for the job, Riverside officials said. The city interviewed Miller and Tipp City Assistant Fire Chief Charles Rielage before making a decision, records show.

Miller earned his bachelor’s degree in fire science from the University of Cincinnati and a master’s degree in public safety administration through Lewis University.

He also is a graduate of the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer program.

