Developer considering restaurant, commercial use on Wright State property

Woodard Development requested the rezoning of nearly 9 acres from A-1 agricultural to commercial planned unit development at 3676 Col. Glenn Highway, between Zink Road and University Boulevard.

“The development would primarily be food and beverage options as well as retail services that they (the university) are not able to support through their on-campus food service operations,” Woodard told commission members.

The rezoning request was approved 5-0, advancing it to Beavercreek City Commission.

“We’re looking forward to seeing a specific site plan on this,” said commission Chair Michael Self.

In a Dec. 2 letter to Beavercreek Planning and Development Director Randall Burkett, Woodard, principal of Dayton’s Woodard Development, said he envisions 18,400 square feet of “retail and amenity space in three or more commercial buildings” with retail, dining and other services, all designed to serve the Wright State community.

The area today is mostly vacant, with an off-street student parking lot. A small volleyball court is northeast of Col. Glenn and Presidential Drive.

Linked to this request will be a separate rezoning bid on about 5.25 acres of Fairborn property adjacent, Beavercreek planning documents note.

“That application is intended to include conditions substantially similar to those proposed” on the Beavercreek property, to make “coordinated development” in both cities possible, the documents say.

Asked what would happen if one of the proposed buildings crosses a city boundary, Burkett said: “That will be interesting. That will be a new one for me. I always look at challenges as something to learn from.”

He added that scenario “probably” will happen. That situation may involve a contractual agreement of some kind between Beavercreek and Fairborn, he suggested. “We’ll kind of cross the bridge as we go.”

Planning Commission member Jim Fountain asked if Col Glenn Highway can handle increased commercial traffic, along with the university’s student traffic. The commuter school has some 11,000 students, and Col. Glenn is already a busy commercial corridor near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

“It’s a little premature to go into specifics on the roadway and the future roadway,” Burkett said. He said there has been “discussion” about having a new intersection or a travel circle at or near the site, but he added: “Again, I don’t want to say that that’s for sure because that’s a phase two discussion when you’re at a specific site plan.”