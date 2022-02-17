Hamburger icon
Developer purchases properties near Wright-Dunbar area

Local News
By , Staff
31 minutes ago
LLC associated with Dillin buys sites for $500,000

A limited liability company has purchased several properties and parcels in the Wright-Dunbar neighborhood of West Dayton in what could the first steps of a new reinvestment in that part of the city.

For $500,000 Wright Dunbar REH LLC bought properties from 1159 to 1175 W. Third St., near the corner of Third and North Broadway Street, according to Montgomery County property records.

The seller was listed as Slyvia Blum, a trustee for Hyman Blum. The sale date was recorded as Wednesday.

Last May, the city of Dayton considered a Community Reinvestment Area tax exemption with Wright Dunbar REH for these same properties.

Cheryl Dillin, chief brand officer of developer Dillin LLC — the company which has worked with Wright Dunbar Inc. on plans for those sites — said she couldn’t discuss the purchase Thursday.

“We’re going to get ready to send out some information about that, but we’re not really ready to talk about that yet,” Dillin said.

Messages seeking comment were left with Dayton city planner Tony Kroger.

