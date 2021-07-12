Developer re-submits plan for rezoning, single-family apartments in Clayton

In February, about 30 Clayton residents came together to express their opposition of the application, and tasked fellow resident Dana York with presenting their concerns. Residents’ worries were increased traffic without the addition of a traffic light, storm water and flooding, and that the proposed development didn’t align with the city land use plan.

Changes to the application includes reducing the number of units, larger area dedicated for mixed-use and community space, creating grid street patterns that align with the PLAN Clayton land use document, and eliminating the entry point from Fox Road.

“For the residential development, there would only be one access. Our fire department and police department have already reviewed these preliminary plans and they feel very comfortable from a safety standpoint and meets all the standards and regulations that are needed,” Kuntz said.

Despite the changes, York said he is still opposed to the apartment homes.

“The group of us that were no against last time are no against it this time. I don’t really see how the planning commission could even pass it knowing that council members already voted it down once,” he said.

The new plan also calls for a traffic signal, which the city is responsible for York said. However, the state has twice denied Clayton’s request to install traffic lights at that location, saying it’s unnecessary.

If the planning commission and city council approve Redwood’s latest development plan, studies and tests must be conducted before construction can begin.

York said the city is putting the cart before the horse, especially since the area is prone to flooding.

“They are not doing their due diligence,” he said.

In place of the apartments, York would like to see single family homes that won’t decrease the value of existing homes in the area.

“Let people who want to call Clayton their home build a home there, not just someone who’s going to come in for a few years and move,” he said.

Another concern is the number of apartments that already exist in the city.

“We understand that development is coming, but the fact that they are building apartments on Hoke Road in the Quiet Creek development and then also Windsor, who bought the village of north Clayton is also building apartments there as well,” said York. " We’re going to have close to 500 apartments spring up within a couple years of themselves, and who’s going to fill them?”

Greg Thurman, vice president of acquisition for Redwood, didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The rezone and preliminary plans will go before the planning commission at their July 26 meeting.