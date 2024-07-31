Developer sets timeline for Xenia Market District revitalization downtown

The Market District is a $140 million project at the intersection of Main Street and Detroit Street in the heart of downtown Xenia.

New infrastructure installation is planned to begin this fall. Construction of a new hotel, townhomes and retail establishments will follow, as public infrastructure work is completed, according to the company. A new public park and event/gathering spaces are planned with phase 2, scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2025.

“We heard our community loud and clear, and they want a quality development and they want new housing, restaurants and retail and public spaces they want to visit,” said Xenia economic development director Steve Brodsky.

Construction work on Phase 1 of the project, an existing 35,000-square foot retail center, began in December of 2023 and was completed in July. Dillin remodeled the exterior along with updating the mechanical equipment and electrical systems. That renovation was funded solely by Dillin, according to the company.

Existing tenants — including Acapulco restaurant, Comfort Dental and Barr’s Pharmacy — were retained, and Dillin said they are working to fill in empty spaces with new tenants. Nara Thai Restaurant is newly opened in the center and the relocated Donato’s Pizza and T-Mobile are now in newly upgraded space. New leasing efforts are ongoing.

“Restoring the historic fabric of the community is an essential part of our planning, and it was clear that it was important to the community as well,” said company president Larry Dillin. “Integrating new development into the existing community and then energizing it is a cornerstone effort for Dillin projects. Our projects are about strengthening community fabric.”

Xenia City Council recently authorized the sale of the vast majority of what was formerly known as Xenia Towne Square to the city’s Community Improvement Corporation. The once-busy shopping center had largely been reduced to a host of empty buildings and a massive empty parking lot.

Xenia city councilman Ethan Reynolds called the creation of a redevelopment plan with community input “an absolute win for Xenia. Thank you to our community for stepping up and participating in this effort.”